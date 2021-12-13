Tyson suffers no injuries after latest crash

By Carlena Knight

It was a close call for kiteboarder Tiger Tyson over the weekend as the 2018 junior sportsman of the year got into a crash during the second edition of the Caribbean Foiling Championships in St. Martin.

According to reports, Tyson who is the defending champion of the regional tournament cracked his helmet during the qualifying race on Saturday as they lapped around Tintamarre island.

Luckily, he suffered no injuries during the collision. He did however lose his first-place spot as he was leading the race before the encounter pushing him back into second of the Kite Foil Pro category.

In October, Tyson was forced to pull out of the Formula Kite World Championships following a collision with another athlete during a test run of the course. The incident occurred just one day before the scheduled start of the World Championships.

The competition continued on Sunday in Orient Bay where they will race around the island.