25.2 C
St John's
Monday, 13 December, 2021
HomeThe Big ScoresTyson suffers no injuries after latest crash
The Big Scores

Tyson suffers no injuries after latest crash

0
110
The kiteboarder was lucky enough to not have any major injuries following the crash.

By Carlena Knight

It was a close call for kiteboarder Tiger Tyson over the weekend as the 2018 junior sportsman of the year got into a crash during the second edition of the Caribbean Foiling Championships in St. Martin.

According to reports, Tyson who is the defending champion of the regional tournament cracked his helmet during the qualifying race on Saturday as they lapped around Tintamarre island.

Luckily, he suffered no injuries during the collision. He did however lose his first-place spot as he was leading the race before the encounter pushing him back into second of the Kite Foil Pro category.

In October, Tyson was forced to pull out of the Formula Kite World Championships following a collision with another athlete during a test run of the course. The incident occurred just one day before the scheduled start of the World Championships.

The competition continued on Sunday in Orient Bay where they will race around the island.

Previous articleYouth Symphony Orchestra tuning up for concert on Sunday
Next articleOfficials announce upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup is free
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one × one =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021