Youth stabbed to death

September 12, 2018 Breaking, Headline, The Big Stories No comments
Breaking Story

Kemoy Leslie was stabbed to death this evening during a confrontation with a fellow Jennings villager, police sources have confirmed.

Relatives and investigators are still at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (at 10 p.m.) where the 22 year old succumbed to his injuries tonight.

Lawmen also confirmed that they have a in their custody, a suspect who is assisting with the investigation. They did not reveal the identity of that person.

More details will be published as soon as they become available.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.