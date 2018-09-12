Youth stabbed to death

Breaking Story

Kemoy Leslie was stabbed to death this evening during a confrontation with a fellow Jennings villager, police sources have confirmed.

Relatives and investigators are still at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (at 10 p.m.) where the 22 year old succumbed to his injuries tonight.

Lawmen also confirmed that they have a in their custody, a suspect who is assisting with the investigation. They did not reveal the identity of that person.

More details will be published as soon as they become available.