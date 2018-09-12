Police station come under attack following fatal shooting of teenager by police

A police station in the southeast of the island came under attack on Tuesday as residents continued their protest the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old youth by police on Monday night.

The authorities said that a molotov cocktail was thrown at the National Stadium Police Station in St. Andrew and while there were no reports of damage to the building the windshield of a police service car parked on the compound was damaged when a large stone was thrown at the vehicle.

The attacks are said to be linked to Monday night’s fatal shooting of Casey Lake, alias “Cee-Jay,” who was shot by police.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the teenager was shot during a confrontation with a police team and that a homemade firearm with one round was seized from him. The Inspectorate of Constabulary and INDECOM are investigating the matter.

But residents, who blocked the road as they protested the killing, dismissed the police account of the incident.

Mia Elleseon, the mother of the 16-year-old, said her son left their house to go a nearby shop to purchase a phone card and later heard a gunshot. She said on investigating, she realised it was her son.

Casey’s cousin, who claimed to be at the scene of the shooting, said it occurred in an open lot and was unprovoked.

He said after his cousin was shot, residents gathered and the police began firing gunshots in the air. The residents responded by throwing bottles.