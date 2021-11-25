29.7 C
St John's
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesYouth fined $16K for importing drugs
The Big Stories

Youth fined $16K for importing drugs

0
160

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A $16,000 fine was imposed on a 22-year-old man yesterday after he admitted to importing two pounds of cannabis.

Rumar Bailey, who was born in Jamaica, was charged with the possession of cannabis, importation of cannabis, and being concerned in the supplying of the cannabis valued at $16,000 after a drug bust at the airport a few months ago.

Police and Customs officers conducted an operation at LIAT Cargo on August 11 and discovered a container with the controlled drug hidden inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn.

Yesterday Bailey, who was represented by Michael Archibald, pleaded guilty to importing the contraband but denied the charges of possession and possession with intent to supply.

The prosecution accepted his plea, therefore withdrawing the other two charges and Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards proceeded to sentence him.

Bailey, who has lived in Antigua since the age of nine, was given two years to pay all of the monies to the state or he will be confined to Her Majesty’s Prison for two years.

Previous articleFrom the backyard to the kitchen: Former teacher channels love for cooking and health into agri product company
Next articleStray bullet lands in primary school’s classroom
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ten + seventeen =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

We hope and pray

A return to some semblance of ‘normalcy’

Is joke dey jokin’!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!