Stray bullet lands in primary school’s classroom

Students at the St Andrews Primary School were shaken on Tuesday morning after a bullet landed on the compound.

In a memo from school administrators, parents were informed that at around 11.50am, “a loud piercing metal sound was heard and seemed to have come from the roof”.

It added that after further investigations, a “small bullet” was found on the floor of a Grade 6 class.

The police were called to the scene and later posited that the stray bullet came from some distance away, hit the classroom’s roof and ricocheted into the building as it had lost its momentum.

School Principal Andria Walters told Observer that she was reluctant to speak further on the incident with investigations continuing, however she said counselling was sought for students who were upset by the incident.

No one was hurt and classes continued as usual yesterday.

Law enforcement said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The nearby Cedar Valley Golf Club also released a memo to its members explaining that officers from Langford Police Station visited the premises on Tuesday as part of the probe.

“The officers explained that their preliminary investigations suggest that, based on their assessment of the scene, it appears that the trajectory of the projectile commenced from an easterly direction where, among other things, the golf course is located,” the missive explained.

It continued that the golf club’s management, plus investigators, visited the area closest to the school, however, based on preliminary investigations, no evidence was found to indicate that the bullet originated from the golf course.

“The board of directors and the management of the Cedar Valley Golf Club wishes to express solidarity with the responsible members of the public who find this incident reprehensible, and with the management and staff of the affected educational institution,” the memo added.

“We further commit to working with law enforcement personnel and the community to ensure that the Cedar Valley community, and by extension the Cedar Valley Golf Club, remains a safe place to live, and to enjoy the use of the premier golf course in Antigua and Barbuda.”