Youth cricketers off to England

By Samuel Peters

Antigua and Barbuda Under 19 cricketers, batting all-rounder Matthew Miller and wicketkeeper batsman Malique Jacobs, left for the United Kingdom Monday afternoon to play the sport they love.

Miller, a student of the Antigua Grammar School, will spend seven weeks at Harrow School.

The talented youngster who represents the Jennings Tigers scored his first century in the country’s top league, the ABCA two-day competition, and collected his maiden five-wicket haul against the Liberta Blackhawks this season.

The 15-year-old has also scored two centuries in the Ministry of Sports’ School League competition. Observer was able to speak with him before his departure where he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to go and apply his craft overseas.

He also highlighted the aforementioned milestones, stating that he was happy to have achieved those feats.

Jacobs, a fellow Grammarian, will spend the entire season at Harrow School after being awarded the opportunity that came at short notice.

The hard-hitting batsman was selected due to wicketkeeper batsman George Elvin being unavailable due to an internship.

Jacobs was the prime candidate chosen to replace Elvin since he has completed his secondary schooling and was a fitting replacement for the trip.

He too was upbeat about the opportunity and is hoping that the stint will improve his game and allow him to progress to higher teams.