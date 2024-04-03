Young sprinter, Tyra Fenton, wins second medal to cap debut Carifta performance

- Advertisement -

Thirteen-year-old sprinter Tyra Fenton won a second medal at the 51st Carifta Games held in Grenada when, late Monday, she clocked 23.97 seconds to finish third in the Under-17 Girls 200 meters final at the Kirani James Stadium. Fenton had previously won bronze in 400 meters final with a time of 54.89 seconds.

Also on Monday’s closing day, Monroe College-based, Alyssa Dyett was sixth in the Girls Under-2020 Triple Jump with an effort of 12.06 metres and the men’s relay quartet of Osei Gardner, Cleon Joseph, Kasiya Daley and Dwayne Fleming ran a National Junior Record 3:14.58 for sixth in the Under-20 Boys 4×400 meters relay.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Zonique Charles threw a Personal Best of 41.40 seconds to finish fourth in the Under-17 Girls Javelin. Her previous best was 34.80 meters.