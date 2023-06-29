Young sailors preparing for Optimist North American Championship

- Advertisement -

Young sailors who recently returned home from representing the country at the Optimist World Championship in Spain were given a warm welcome from their peers along with St Paul MP Chet Greene.



Imani John-Polanco, 12, Carrack Jones, 14, Tyden Jones, 12, Patrick Greensmith, 15, and Henry Greensmith, 13, took part in the event for under 16s which uses small, single-handed sailing dinghies.



Although they didn’t place among the top rated competitors, Team Antigua performed their best amid challenging wind and sea conditions. For Henry and Imani, the event – featuring more than 250 sailors from across the world – was their first large international meet.

The children were delighted to receive a donation from MP Greene towards their participation in the week-long Optimist North American Championship which is being hosted by Antigua and starts on July 2. The youngsters are looking forward to competing again – this time on home soil. It is the fourth major Optimist dinghy regatta to be staged in the country.



It’s been a busy year for the talented sailors having already taken part in Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta and the Jolly Harbour Valentine Regatta.



In addition to MP Greene, the national team has received welcome sponsorship from Elmsbridge, the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Athos S/Y, Caribbean Insurance, Marine Power Services, Absolute Properties, and Doyle Sails.

Team Antigua with Coach Rhone Kirby (second from left).