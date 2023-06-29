Antigua Slipway Ltd.: A Cutting-Edge Facility Boosting Antigua’s Maritime Economy 

- Advertisement -

Antigua Slipway Ltd., nestled in the picturesque English Harbour of Antigua, has set a new benchmark in boatyard and marina services with its latest addition—a state-of-the-art marine railway cradle.

This revolutionary infrastructure was put to use for the first time today, marking a significant milestone in the island’s maritime industry.

The marine railway cradle’s inaugural haul showcased its remarkable capabilities by effortlessly lifting the Island Escape Ferry. With dimensions measuring 85 feet in length, 38 feet in width, and weighing approximately 90 tons, the cradle proved its mettle as a reliable and powerful lifting mechanism.

This remarkable feat firmly establishes Antigua Slipway Ltd. as the sole provider of such services on the island and within the region.

Marine railways are widely recognized as highly effective tools for boat maintenance and repair. The ingenious design of the cradle allows vessels to be swiftly and securely hauled out of the water, enabling meticulous inspections, repairs, and general maintenance tasks. The efficiency of this process reduces downtime, allowing vessels to return to operation promptly.

The introduction of this groundbreaking yacht lifting mechanism is poised to invigorate Antigua’s local economy. Its exclusivity as the only facility of its kind within the island and the region will undoubtedly attract a significant influx of marine traffic seeking top-notch maintenance services.

This surge in activity will generate new employment opportunities, from skilled technicians and engineers to supporting staff such as dockhands and administrative personnel.

Moreover, the increased presence of vessels in need of maintenance will fuel demand for ancillary services, creating a ripple effect of economic growth. Local suppliers of marine equipment, spare parts, and consumables are likely to experience a surge in business.

Additionally, nearby establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and shops stand to benefit from the influx of boat owners and crew members seeking such amenities during their stay.

Antigua Slipway Ltd.’s new marine railway cradle marks a turning point for the island’s maritime industry. Not only does it solidify the facility’s position as a premier boatyard and marina, but it also serves as a catalyst for economic development within the local community. As vessels continue to find their way to this cutting-edge facility, Antigua’s reputation as a maritime hub is poised to soar to new heights.