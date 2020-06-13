Young Antiguan designer stands out in the diaspora

Spread the love













Experienced landscape designer, horticulturist and environmental enthusiast Kurl Knight of Antigua and Barbuda is making a name for himself in the diaspora.

Knight who hails from Upper Fort Road is the son of Eric and Jean-Marie Knight.

He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and proud owner and manager of ARCADIA, a Landscape Design and Consulting business in the Cayman Islands, which offers landscape design, project management and consulting services to residential and commercial clients.

“ARCADIA provides dynamic, cutting edge landscape design presentations and 3D visualizations that allows clients to tour the property with incredible realism. We have virtual reality presentation projects design which permits clients to view prospective development in a mature state, hear the sound of water from water features, see the flame from fire pits and tiki torches, hear children playing and see guests enjoying a barbecue in the outdoor kitchen. That is what makes us unique,” Knight said.

As the company’s name implies, his designs present simple scenes of pleasure and quiet to complement any shape, size, and function of properties. It also provides unique garden designs that complement a wide range of architectural styles.

It was because of the business’s unique touch why ARCADIA has been featured twice in INSIDE OUT – a magazine dedicated to luxury property development and architecture.

His most recent trophy project was to design and install very picturesque gardens for PARROT RIDGE apartments, part of a 100+ acre complex that forms part of High Rock Landing development in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands in 2019.

But according to the contractor/designer he is now ready to bring his skills back home “to contribute the beautification of the island.”

He can be reached at [email protected] or via their website at www.arcadia.ky.