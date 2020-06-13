Phone App to aid CXC students’ preparation

Spread the love













Education officials are introducing a new phone app, “LernPrep,” by FortunaPIX, to assist fifth form students in the final stages of their preparation for the July sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

FortunaPIX, according to a release, is the company that signed an agreement with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in 2016 for the digitisation of textbooks used in secondary schools.

The app, now available through android 6 and above, and soon on iOS, will allow students to take mock tests that mimic final examinations and include a self-assessing process, providing students with Paper (1) Final CSEC exam that includes all popular CSEC subjects, a robust question bank with over 20,000 questions, ongoing practice with cumulative mock tests, instant feedback with insightful reports, performance analytics on scores, and gamified experience with rewards.

Minister of Education, Michael Browne, explained in the release that students had to study from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ministry is committed to providing both teachers and students for online education.

The minister said the ABCDE device-based education has enabled students to continue their education and the ministry is now extending the benefits by offering LernPrep test app for fifth form students who will be taking the certification exam in July.

Director of Education, Clare Browne, in endorsing the app commented: “Students of Antigua deserve the best, and we always strive for the best for them. We want to thank our digital education partner, FortunaPIX, for offering us the app completely free of cost during these difficult times.”

Founder and CEO of FortunaPIX, TC Ashok, said the offer of the free app to Antiguan students preparing for secondary school exit examinations is part of the company’s mission to making learning personalised.

“We took one more step closer to our mission of making learning personalised. We are aiming to give students across Antigua and Barbuda direct and real-time access to the best digital education. We are positive that LernPrep will help them perform better,” Ashok pointed out.

The app is available free to all students and teachers until July 31, 2020. It is also available through the Google Play Store by downloading ‘LernApp.’