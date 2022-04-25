Yorks resident pleads guilty to firearm charge

Rashaan Brookes of Yorks has pleaded guilty to Possession of one Taurus 9mm pistol and Possession of 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Brookes was charged on Friday 22nd April, after police executed a search warrant on his Yorks premises and found the illegal items.

Keishan Hughes of Bendals who was an occupant in the house was also charged.

He however pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Prosecution accepted both pleas and offered no evidence against Hughes.

Brookes was fined $12,000 for possession of the firearm and $5000 for ammunition.