Man accused of armed robbery against couple in Botanical Gardens

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A couple was reportedly accosted by a man who held them at gunpoint before he robbed them last weekend.

The alleged perpetrator, Trevor Chance of All Saints, has been charged with aggravated robbery and assault with intent to rob in relation to the incident.

According to reports, on the night of April 16, a woman and her boyfriend were walking from their home in Skeritts Pasture when they were allegedly approached by the defendant while passing through the Botanical Gardens.

The 29-year-old accused reportedly appeared from some bushes with his face covered and was armed with a handgun.

Chance is said to have pointed the gun at the man’s chest and ordered him to run.

The man began walking away when the defendant reportedly asked the girlfriend to give him all of her money and valuables.

She allegedly gave him $600 and he subsequently let her go.

Soon after, the woman reportedly ran to the nearby public library and called the police before she and her partner began to follow the defendant.

They were apparently able to see Chance’s face after he removed his mask on Nellie Robinson Street.

Police investigations led to Chance being arrested and charged, and he appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court for his first hearing yesterday.

Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason did not grant him bail since magistrates do not have the jurisdiction to grant bail for gun-related offences.

However, Chance can attempt to obtain bail in the High Court. Until then, he will remain behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison while he awaits his committal hearing on June 23.