Yacht Club Marina marks official reopening four months after catastrophic fire

By Gemma Handy

Four months ago, with the landmark Antigua Yacht Club Marina an expanse of smouldering rubble, its rapid resurgence might have seemed inconceivable.

But on Saturday night the complex once again pulsated with life and enterprise as local businesses and their patrons marked its official reopening.

On the night of October 2, as Tropical Storm Philippe hammered the island, the iconic structure suffered a devastating fire, sending nine businesses and dozens of jobs up in smoke.

The aptly named ‘Project Phoenix’ has now seen the complex rise from the ashes to reclaim its status as the social and commercial hub of English Harbour.

The speed of its return is testament to both the dedication of the Falcone family who own the marina – and the willingness of the local community to support it.

Revellers poured into the complex for Saturday’s celebrations, dancing into the early hours. Four of the marina’s erstwhile businesses are back – plus a couple of new ones – all housed in semi-permanent containers which have been erected where the two-storey timber structure once stood.

Shirley Falcone, who played an integral role in the rehabilitation project, told Observer the family had been eager to act fast to “eliminate the visual shock” of the blaze.

Crowds flooded into the marina on Saturday night for the reopening party – and to get a first glimpse of the complex’s two new businesses (Marinaside Facebook/Observer photos)

First refusal for a spot was offered to all of the previous tenants, she explained.

The containers may have changed the aesthetics but the marina’s lively open-air vibe remains firmly in place. The containers’ versatility means each business’ size and shape can be easily adapted as required and they are also hurricane resistant.

“This was the first, quick, tangible turnkey solution,” Falcone said. “It gives breathing space while we contemplate what direction we want to go, but the feedback overall is that everyone is very happy.”

Popular hangouts like Skullduggery Cafe and Sea Breeze restaurant are now back in place, as are BWA Yachting and Axxess Marine. Fresh on the scene is healthy eatery Clean Food ‘n’ Jooce, plus a new seafood restaurant called Marinaside, courtesy of adjacent Club House sushi and steakhouse owner Angie Dickinson.

Meanwhile, sailing season is currently in full swing, and the area is abundant with vessels and their crew.

“It’s been tremendous so far – probably one of our best seasons ever,” Falcone continued. “The community has played a huge part in that.

“Everyone has been waiting for it and is happy it happened so fast. The sailing season is such a big aspect for the island and we really wanted to put the community first.

“A total rebuild would have put everyone out of business for a really long time so this was a solution to that,” she added.

The Fire Department which has been investigating the cause of the blaze could not be reached for comment yesterday.

However, the marina’s Managing Director Shaun Falcone told Observer all signs indicate that the building was struck by lightning.

“There was a huge power surge that basically ripped through our internet and camera system,” he said.

Shaun Falcone applauded the company’s insurer Caribbean Alliance for its prompt assistance which included an advance payment to enable the works to begin.