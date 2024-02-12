St Mary South MP warns public of scam using his name to target businesses

- Advertisement -

Kelvin “Shugy” Simon, the Member of Parliament for St Mary’s South, is alerting the public about an ongoing scam using his name to target the business community.

According to reports, the scam involves fraudulent solicitations via phone calls, emails, and social media, which he says are unauthorised and deceitful.

Simon says that he and his team do not engage in this type of activity and would never ask for donations or money through unauthorised means.

He urges anyone receiving such calls or emails to report the matter to the nearest police station or contact him directly at 781-3369.