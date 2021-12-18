Wuilliez exits FINA Championships despite encouraging heat two showing

National swimmer Jadon Wuilliez, despite a confident showing in heat two of the Men’s 100 Breaststroke, did not advance to the semifinal stage of the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships event being held in the UAE.

Swimming in lane 2, Wuilliez clocked 58.73 to finish far ahead of Albania’s Kledi Kadiu who clocked 1:01.34 in second place. Costa Rica’s Arnoldo Herrera was third in 1:02.24.

The Antiguan’s time was however not good enough to get him into the semifinals round.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 200 meters freestyle, Antigua and Barbuda’s Bianca Mitchell clocked 2:.11.04 to finish sixth in heat one of that event.

On Saturday, Samantha Roberts will compete in heat three of the women’s 50 meters butterfly.