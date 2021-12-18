Asot Michael’s injunction lifted, ABLP can now take action

By Latrishka Thomas

Member of Parliament Asot Michael is no longer untouchable now that the injunction barring the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party from taking action against him has been lifted by a High Court judge.

Michael obtained the order on November 12 which temporarily stopped the party from preventing him from attending executive meetings.

The injunction also prevented the ABLP from taking any action towards removing Michael from the party, and any attempts to block him from functioning as the duly elected representative for St Peter.

The ABLP executive was further restrained from recognising another constituency branch executive for St Peter without the knowledge or participation of Michael who is the sitting Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The draft order was filed against ABLP General Secretary Mary-Claire Hurst, Party Chairman EP Chet Greene and Political Leader Gaston Browne.

Justice Jan Drysdale previously outlined that the interim injunction may be terminated after the hearing of the substantive case on December 8, unless it was extended by the court.

The injunction was lifted in the High Court by Justice Drysdale on Thursday. However, she ruled that Michael still be allowed to attend meetings of the central executive.

The antagonistic relationship between the embattled MP and the party’s executive reached a critical point in October when Hurst wrote to Michael informing him that he was barred from attending future meetings.

The letter, dated October 22, cited Michael’s hostile lawsuits which he filed in the High Court against the executive members and the party’s tribunal.

According to the letter, Michael would be escorted off the property of the ABLP’s headquarters by law enforcement if he attempted to attend meetings.

Attempts to reach the party’s lawyer for comment since the injunction was lifted have been unsuccessful.

Prime Minister and ABLP leader Gaston Browne have stated on several occasions that the rift with Michael cannot be mended. Consequently, Michael will not run in the next general elections on an ABLP ticket.