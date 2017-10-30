Wounding & Robbery Suspects Wanted by Police

Police are still appealing to the general public for information leading to the arrests of two men, who are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Conroy “Connie” Jones, who last resided at Bird Road Ottos, and Dane “Privilege” Samuel of Cashew Hill are both wanted by police in connection with allegations of Wounding and Robbery respectively. Jones is alleged to have armed himself with a cutlass and wound the 27yr-old mother of his children during an altercation in September. Samuel on the other hand is wanted in connection with an alleged robbery, which took place recently at a shop in All Saints; where the owner of the shop was robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed sum of money. Both men have been on the run ever since.

Police are making an appeal for both men to immediately surrender themselves at any police station accompanied by an attorney or family member. A further appeal is also made to family members who may have information as to their whereabouts to encourage them to surrender to the police.