Man Charged for Breaking into Former GG’s Daughter Home

New Story

Police arrested and charged 42yr-old Roger Walcott of Cedar Valley Gardens on Sunday with House Break-in and Larceny. He is accused of breaking into the home of the daughter of former Governor General, Sir Wilfred Jacobs on Saturday, and stole her purse containing an undisclosed sum of money.

It is alleged that the accused illegally entered the Hodges Bay home and stole the purse containing the money and other documents from a Northern bedroom. A report was made to Langfords Police Station, and as a result of the swift action by the police, the accused was spotted driving a white Hyundai Jeep A40380 in the vicinity of Xtreme Gym and was apprehended and taken into custody. The police have since recovered the purse with documents and monies believed to been stolen from the woman. He is expected before the Court (Today) Monday.