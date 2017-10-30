Man Charged for Breaking into Former GG’s Daughter Home

October 30, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Police arrested and charged 42yr-old Roger Walcott of Cedar Valley Gardens on Sunday with House Break-in and Larceny. He is accused of breaking into the home of the daughter of former Governor General, Sir Wilfred Jacobs on Saturday, and stole her purse containing an undisclosed sum of money.

It is alleged that the accused illegally entered the Hodges Bay home and stole the purse containing the money and other documents from a Northern bedroom. A report was made to Langfords Police Station, and as a result of the swift action by the police, the accused was spotted driving a white Hyundai Jeep A40380 in the vicinity of Xtreme Gym and was apprehended and taken into custody. The police have since recovered the purse with documents and monies believed to been stolen from the woman. He is expected before the Court (Today) Monday.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.