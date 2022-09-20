World traveller ends quest to visit all the countries of the world with Antigua and Barbuda 

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is celebrating with 37-year-old world traveler Romaine Welds, who completed his quest to visit all 195 countries in the world when he landed at the VC Bird International Airport on September 18th.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, and The Jamaican Consulate in Antigua and Barbuda warmly welcomed Welds, alongside his family and friends who journeyed to Antigua to mark the momentous occasion with him.

Welds, a Jamaican-born who migrated to the United States of America in 2007, is the first Jamaican, and possibly the first person in the Caribbean to achieve this goal.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing in this celebration with Romaine. How amazing is it to be able to travel and experience the wonders and cultures of the world? We invite you to explore our twin-island paradise and immerse yourself in our culture. We also look forward to welcoming all future world explorers,” Marketing Communications Manager for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Maria Blackman said.

Among the well-wishers who were present at the VC Bird International Airport to greet Romaine Welds, were the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Marketing Communications Manager Maria Blackman, Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Antigua, Dr Onika Campbell, and Tourism Marketing Officer Kayla Christian.

Meanwhile Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Antigua and Barbuda, Dr Onika Campbell noted: “It is warming to welcome my fellow Jamaican and his team to Antigua and Barbuda. Antigua and Barbuda is home to many Jamaican nationals who for decades continue to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of the people.

“Your decision to complete your visit to Antigua and Barbuda speaks volumes of the historic, established, and continuous bi-lateral relationship between Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica.”

Welds said his travel adventures began when he decided to visit bucket-list places he would see on National Geographic. From there he moved on to the ‘7 Wonders of the World’, then the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries, and the list kept growing. In 2016 when he reached his then goal of visiting 100 countries by the age of 30, he decided to take on the world!

“As a student in Jamaica, I used to love geography. It was my favourite subject, but never in a million years did I imagine that I would end up visiting every country in the world. It has been a life-changing experience. I’ve learned so much while travelling and meeting other inspiring globetrotters around the world and now finally, I have made it to the finish line, visiting 195 countries while working full time,” he said.

Sharing the reason why he chose Antigua and Barbuda as his final destination, Welds said: “I thought it would be great to complete this journey close to home where it all started. I settled mostly on Antigua because it seems like a mini-hub in the Caribbean with lots of flight connections. As I wanted my friends and family to get flights easily to join me on this final journey, and also for the beautiful beaches – the choice fell on Antigua and Barbuda.”

Welds will spend a week in Antigua exploring the destination with friends.