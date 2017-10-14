World observes international day for disaster reduction

New Story

Countries around the globe observed yesterday, October 13, as International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR), under the theme “Home Safe Home.”

IDDR has been observed locally over the years, however, according to Philmore Mullin, executive director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), “a deliberate decision was taken this year to remain low-keyed and focus on the emergency at hand”.

The day designated by the United Nations General Assembly, was in recognition of the efforts that individuals and communities have undertaken to reduce their risk to disasters and increase the awareness of disaster risk reduction.

“Every year around this time, we take some time to reflect and do at least one good deed to reduce disaster risk as we move the process forward,” said Mullin.

He further added that the process of reducing risk is not an easy task, but each family can take specific steps to lessen their own vulnerability in the global environment.

Ronald Jackson, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), said that IDDR was also a day to urge all citizens and governments to be involved in efforts to establish communities and nations that are more resilient to disasters, which is the core of CDEMA’s commitment to disaster reduction. He was speaking at the latest press briefing of CDEMA’s response post-hurricanes Irma and Maria.

