Relatives identify decomposing body

Paula Hunte was left devastated yesterday after identifying the body of her older brother, Denya Kimba Michael-Gage, also known as “Ducky.”

Hunte and her nephew went to the Barnes Funeral Home a day after Michael-Gage’s severely decomposing body was discovered in an abandoned building on St. George’s Street on Thursday.

The distraught sister who was in tears when OBSERVER media spoke with her, said that there was no doubt in her mind that the mummified remains she saw at 3 p.m., with skin that had a leathery texture, is her brother.

The deceased who turned 38 years old in February had dreadlocks, approximately five inches long.

When Michael-Gage’s body was discovered, his hair had fallen from his head.

“It is him! It’s hard! He’s my older brother,” Hunte said before breaking down in tears.

Describing the last time she saw Michael-Gage, some two weeks ago, Hunte said that he still had his alluring eyes.

“He had those eyes that if he asked you for something, you would just want give him. He asked me for money and I had to give him,” she said.

Michael-Gage was one of six children of Marilyn Michael of McKinnons. He however had no children.

He last worked at the Public Works Department as a builder.

Hunte said that her brother was diagnosed with a mental ailment in 1998 and had been a patient at the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital.

The police said that they will have to await the outcome of a forensic investigation and autopsy to determine the identity of the body.

Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas said the deceased is believed to be the 38-year-old man, Denya Kimba Michael-Gage from Fort Road who was last seen alive over a week ago.

According to the police, the man is a known vagrant who suffered from mental illness.

Thomas said a youngster who went to look “bush tea” leaves made the gruesome discovery after 5 p.m. and reported it to his stepfather who called police.

A doctor pronounced the male dead at approximately 7:20 p.m.

There were no noticeable signs of violence, and lawmen do not suspect foul play.

The advanced-stage decomposed body was discovered in an unfinished building opposite to the Spring Gardens Moravian Preschool.

A well-placed source says his body was subsequently transported to a local funeral home.