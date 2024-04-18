Woman testifies that ex-boyfriend raped her and then told her he has AIDS

By Latrishka Thomas

A 36-year-old man is currently on trial for raping his ex-girlfriend in a jealous rage, before claiming to have purposely given her a sexually transmitted disease.

The alleged victim, 32, took the stand yesterday in the High Court and recounted the harrowing details of being raped twice on July 22, 2019.

The complainant stated that she had been in a relationship with the accused from January 2019 until June of that same year.

However, on the morning of the incident, while she was getting ready for work, the accused contacted her using an unknown number.

He mentioned that he had “the thing” for her, which she assumed referred to the nearly $30,000 she had lent him to purchase a fishing boat.

She told the court that she met the accused at a gas station on the way to work, and when she entered the darkly tinted rental Vitz car he was driving, the accused instructed her to turn off her phone and hand it over to him.

She said she complied out of fear, as she had been threatened and abused at least two or three times during their relationship.

The complainant said the accused then searched her bags for a tracking device before driving them around and eventually bringing her to a vacant plot of land in Bendals.

She remembered that he parked and locked the doors, then accused her of being involved with another man, despite their relationship having ended a month prior.

Despite denying having a boyfriend, the accused allegedly grabbed her and stated, “no woman is going to make [me] a laughing stock… I am prepared to go to prison”.

He proceeded to beat her in the head and stomach, she recalled while becoming emotional.

After taking a break to collect herself, she continued to tell the court that the accused choked her to the point where she could barely breathe.

He only stopped to ask her about the other male he believed she was involved with.

He then asked her to remove her stockings and underwear and proceeded to the passenger side of the vehicle where he raped her.

“I’ve never been in so much pain,” she told the court.

She said it lasted five to ten minutes and ended in him ejaculating inside of her and saying “I had sex with a female who has AIDS so now you have AIDS”.

She recalled that he returned to his seat, reached to the back for a pair of scissors, and threatened to count to five. If she didn’t reveal the name of the man she was supposedly involved with, he claimed he would kill her.

She said her life was spared by a passing vehicle on the main road, as he started to panic, thinking she had called the police.

She stated that he then drove them around for a while before heading to his parent’s house in Green Bay Hill. There, he demanded that she go inside and have sexual intercourse with him again.

She complied again out of fear and, after ejaculating, he slept on her lap for approximately an hour before driving her home.

Upon arriving home, the complainant immediately contacted her father, who took her to report the incident to the police. They documented her bruises, directed her to Gender Affairs for a medical examination, and obtained a statement from her.

The trial is set to resume tomorrow, during which the complainant will undergo cross-examination.