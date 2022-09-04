Woman dies from fatal road accident

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the country’s latest road fatality.

The lawmen, however, did confirm that the accident occurred at about 3:20 am yesterday.

Information obtained by Observer indicated that an elderly woman died early Sunday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on Friars Hill Road.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling from south to north.

The location where a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on Friars Hill Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning. (Photos by Makeida Antonio)

The identity of the driver is still unknown.

Police Spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas said investigations remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, family members of an elderly woman who went missing from her home Saturday night say they are praying for the best and keeping hope alive.

Missing, eighty-five-year-old Greta ‘Dolly’ Barton of Yorks Village. (Facebook photo)

Eighty-five-year-old Greta ‘Dolly’ Barton reportedly lives alone in Yorks.

A relative sharing in a social media post said they were made to understand that an elderly woman had been struck by a vehicle.

However, they have received no indication thus far to suggest that both matters are related.

The family confirmed that they reached out to a funeral parlour where the body of the traffic collision victim is reportedly being held.

But, they were told to return today as the parlour had already closed.