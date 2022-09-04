Andre Simon now breathing without assistance

National cyclist Andre Simon is now said to be breathing on his own in the US hospital where he continues to undergo treatment.

The 36-year-old was critically injured when a motorist plowed into him and three other cyclists during a training ride on Sir George Walter Highway on Mother’s Day of this year.

The horrific May 8 accident landed Simon in the intensive care unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for some time, and triggered a nationwide effort to raise funds to send him overseas for specialist care.

The sportsman was airlifted to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas on July 2.

An update on his condition posted to social media over the weekend by his brother, Dwayne Simon who accompanied him to Texas, says the trach in his neck which had been helping him to breathe has been removed completely, and he is breathing on his own for the first time.

However, there is a concern about his lack of motion which doctors believe will cause tightness of muscles and reduced flexibility.

Dwayne says it is the hope of his family that Andre continues to climb over these hurdles.

Last month, it was reported that the celebrated sportsman was showing small signs of consciousness by responding to questions using head movements.

Fundraising remains underway to help pay for the cyclist’s treatment. An online GoFundMe appeal has now collected more than US$67,000, but with a target of US$500,000 there is still a long way to go.

The page can be found at https://gofund.me/49f11497.

Ten days after the accident, motorist Kenyatta Benjamin, 39, of Hatton, was charged with dangerous driving. He is due back in court on October 5.