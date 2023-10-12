Woman charged with dangerous driving over police constable’s death

- Advertisement -

A day after he was laid to rest, the woman allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle that collided with Constable Robert Dyer’s police motorbike was charged with dangerous driving

On Wednesday afternoon, police charged Dayneri Ferrer Vincent-Urlwin. She was granted bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Constable Robert Dyer served in the police force for over a decade (Facebook photos)

Constable Dyer, 39, died on September 4 following a traffic smash on Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

He had served for 10 years in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, after joining in April 2013. He was posted to B Division Parham before he was transferred to the Traffic Department, serving as a motorcycle outrider.

He was also previously a motorcycle escort to the Governor General.

At a packed funeral at the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church on Tuesday, the father-of-three was remembered for his love of music and dancing, along with his willingness to help someone in need.