Woman admits assaulting shop worker over Facebook comment

By Latrishka Thomas

A woman who admitted she assaulted a toy shop worker over a comment on a Facebook post has been reprimanded and discharged.

The defendant is said to have gone to the store at around 12.30 pm on August 31 and, while the complainant was assisting a customer at the cash register, she noticed the defendant staring at her.

As the defendant got closer, she began calling the worker derogatory names and then said “you laughing at me on a Facebook post”.

She then threw a lunch bag on the counter in front of the complainant, before throwing the money at her and leaving the store.

The defendant told the court that she went to the shop to buy a lunch bag for her daughter, not knowing that the complainant worked there.

She claimed that someone close to the complainant posted false allegations on Facebook about her daughter and that the complainant had laughed and commented on the ‘Troll Antigua’ Facebook post.

“Why would you laugh about a three-year-old,” the defendant asked in court.

The complainant took the stand and denied those claims.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of assault yesterday and was discharged by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court.