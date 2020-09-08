Alleged Runaway Beach thief to face trial in December

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

An Ottos man accused of stealing cell phones and wallets from cars at a popular north coast beach will face trial on December 8.

Kenzie Parker, 31, is charged with larceny and malicious damage relating to two separate incidents at Runaway Beach.

He allegedly stole two iPhones valued at almost $4,000, a wallet containing bank and ID cards, and $310 cash that were covered with a towel in the back seat of a vehicle parked there.

On the morning of August 8, the complainant and son reportedly went to the beach, and parked and secured their vehicle before going for a swim. They returned about 20 minutes later to discover the aforementioned items missing but there was said to be no damage to the vehicle.

They reported the matter to the police and on August 24 a warrant was executed at the defendant’s property and the items were reportedly recovered.

Then, on the morning of August 20, two people reportedly went to Runaway Beach, parked their jeep, changed into beachwear, secured the vehicle and went into the water.

The defendant allegedly went to the beach and parked close to the waterfront to surveil the beachgoers’ distance from where they were parked.

It is believed that afterwards he repositioned his vehicle near to the complainants’ jeep and used an object to break one of the windows.

He allegedly stole a wallet with government IDs, $1,500 and 3 Nokia phones.

Minutes later the complainants came back and discovered one of the jeep’s windows broken, the vehicle ransacked and the items missing.

The defendant was seen days later and was apprehended and charged.

Parker pleaded not guilty to the charges and will therefore be tried in St John’s Magistrate Court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.