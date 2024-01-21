WIPA Salutes West Indies Women’s Quartet on Retirement 

- Advertisement -

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) salutes West Indies Women, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight at the announcement of their retirement.

These women have represented West Indies tremendously well, having had long, fruitful careers, including being a part of the squad that claimed the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Anisa Mohammed [Debut 2003; 141 ODIs, 117 T20Is; former vice-captain] Shakera Selman [Debut 2008; 100 ODIs, 96 T20Is; former vice-captain] Kycia Knight [Debut 2011; 87 ODIs, 70 T20Is]

Kyshona Knight [Debut 2013; 51 ODIs, 55 T20Is]

WIPA President and CEO, Wavell Hinds, expressed, “Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight and Kyshona Knight have given stellar service to West Indies women’s cricket. We salute their respective contributions and extend best wishes for the future.”