Wins for Jets and Stoneville in local volleyball

Jets and Stoneville were winners in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association competition on Thursday.

Playing in the female division, Jets defeated Paragons 3-2 in a close contest that lasted two hours and 17 minutes. After dropping the opening set 23-25 to Paragons, Jets rebounded to take the second set 25-16. Paragons then claimed the third set 25-18 before the see-saw type contest switch momentum with Jets claiming he fourth set 25-11. Jen then claimed the decisive fifth set by a 19-17 margin.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Stoneville enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 sets triumph over High Flyerz. Stoneville won 25-17, 25-14 and 25-12 respectively in the match which lasted one hour.

Stoneville volleyball team.