Man seriously injured in Fort Road accident

A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a freak accident on Fort Road.

According to reports, a section of the roof of a structure located across from KFC collapsed on the man, resulting in severe injuries to two of his limbs.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the man was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for urgent treatment.

The cause of the structural collapse is currently under investigation.

Further updates on the victim’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.