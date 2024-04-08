Wins for Bullets, Hoppers and Villa in ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

There were impressive victories for Pigotts Bullets, Greenbay Hoppers and FC Aston Villa in Saturday’s triple header of the Antigua Barbuda Football Association’s Premier League at the ABFA Technical Centre.

In the first encounter, home side Pigotts Bullets SC beat Swetes by three goals to nil, as Isaac Hughes opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Seigel Rodney added a goal in the 32nd to make the scoreline two-nil.

The final goal was scored by Akeem Isaac in the 75th minute to secure the win for Bullets. The win moves them into seventh place on 20 points after 15 outings.

The second match between Greenbay Hoppers and John Hughes saw Hoppers come from behind to beat John Hughes.

Devontae Looby gave the John Hughes side the first mover advantage by scoring in the 24th minute to put the scoreline one nil.

But they were down to 10 men after Dashorn Browne was sent off in the 42nd minute after expressing violent conduct by striking an opponent with the first half ended in the one nil. John Hughes defended valiantly but unfortunately could not keep up with the attack from the Greenbay side.

Javorn Stevens brought up his 10th goal for Hoppers by scoring in the 71st minute before Yoandir Puga Estevez slammed home the winner in the 82nd minute to give Hoppers the two one advantage to claim their ninth win of the season to secure the fourth position in the ABFA standings.

The final match of the evening with FC Aston Villa and Willikies Warrior saw the former easily getting past the Warriors with a three-one triumph.

It was Samoel Rodriguez who scored first for the Villa side in the eighth minute before Joylan Sinclair made the most of a penalty kick in the 24th minute to close out the first half two nil. Six minutes into the second half, Kwame Kirby scored in the 51st minute to take the score to three-nil before the Warriors’ Phil Nicholas pulled a goal back in the 69th minute to end the match three one.

The win is FC Aston Villa’s eighth of the season as they move up to 26 points from 15 outings.

In the Second Division of the ABFA, Potters Tigers beat Bendals FC eight goals to nil while Lion Hill won against Bolans FC two-nil.

Tigers travelled to Bendals and delivered a royal whopping as Brian Davis (16th and 44th) and Jamore Benjamin (78th and 90th) scored braces.

There were also goals for Keon Greene (13th), Javorn Benjamin (38th), Ordel Samuel (83rd) while an own goal was scored by Ken Murray in the 20th minute.

Lion Hill FC met Bolans FC at a neutral venue at Jennings, winning two-nil as Jeron Samuel scored in the 15th and Marcus Marquis got one in 40th to end the match two nil.