Wins for Jennings United and Bolans FC in First Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Jennings United were firing on all cylinders on Friday when they smashed Lion Hill 7-2 at Golden Grove as Jean Pierre Williams and Kemon Samuel registered braces, while Bolans edged Young Lions FC 2-1 in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s First Division.

Williams scored first in the 12th minute for the Jennings side before Terrol Ponde added the second goal in the 17th minute to press home the advantage. A penalty was successfully taken by Daryl Massicot in the 26th as the first half came to close at three nil in favour of Jennings side. The one-sided affair continued into the second half with Samuel scoring his brace in minutes 54 and 56. Williams scored his final goal of the match in the 59th while Dravid Benjamin scored the seventh and final goal for Jennings on the 65th. Tequaine Teague and Gavin Henry pulled goals back for Lion Hill to prevent Jennings United finishing the match with a clean sheet as the match eventually ended 7-2.

At the ABFA Technical Center, Joel Martin opened the scoring for Bolans in the 16th minute before Akeem Mason provided the equaliser in the 24th. However, less than a minute later Taiem Tonge stunned the Young Lions to give Bolans the winner to end the match at two one.

The match between Fort Road and Bendals ended in a one-nil draw at Bendals.