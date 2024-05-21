Call for nominations for consideration for National Honours in 2024

- Advertisement -

Members of the public are invited to submit nominations of suitably qualified persons to be considered by the Honours Committee in 2024 for conferral of one of three societies of honour, which are further divided into grades and described in the National Honours Act as:

The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation The Most Illustrious Order of Merit The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage.

The criteria for selection are presented below:

The candidate being nominated, if an individual, should be 50 years of age or older.

The nominee having met the age requirement in No 1, should also satisfy one or more of the following characteristics:

Should have demonstrated distinguished service, above and beyond the call of duty in his or her field of employment/career.

Should be a model or good citizen with proven character, lifestyle, work ethics and a habit of using his/her own resources to the benefit of others,

Should have given meritorious service in the field of heritage and cultural endeavours for consideration to be a member of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage, or meritorious service in any other field to be considered for membership of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit or distinguished/outstanding service to the nation in any field to be considered for membership of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation.

Should have demonstrated the ability, over a sustained period, to work in the interest of and to give selflessly to others without a demand for personal or monetary reward.

A nomination may also be submitted for any company, institution, organization or social club which has rendered outstanding contribution to the promotion, development, protection or advancement of the arts, history or cultural heritage or humanitarian endeavours in Antigua and Barbuda. Institutional honours are granted in the Order of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit in the grades of Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Regarding the guidelines governing the process of nominations and their consideration, the following should be noted: Previous entries which have been submitted without a positive response may be re-submitted for consideration. Once received, nominations are considered for a period of three (3) consecutive years before being retired. This does not prevent the re-submission of the nomination of said individual after that period has passed.

Nominations must be submitted on the form entitled, ‘Nomination for a National Honour of Antigua and Barbuda’ providing as much detail as possible as to the work, projects or service rendered by the individual.

Tangible evidence such as photos, statistics, recommendation letters, videos or other relevant material may be provided with the nomination.

Self – nominations will not be considered.

All nominations should be addressed to the:

Secretary

Honours Committee

c/o Government House

Independence Drive

St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda

The nominator(s) should provide the following personal information:

Full Name

Physical Address

Email Address

Telephone No

Please specify the contact information for the key person who should be reached should further information be required.

The final date for nominations for consideration for the annual Independence celebrations is the last working day of August by 11 am. Submissions should be delivered to the Office of the Governor General on other days during working hours before 3:00 pm, or scanned signed copies may be emailed to [email protected]