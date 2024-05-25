Winning night for Pacesetters while Under-21s get first victory in local netball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were double wins for Pacesetters while the National Under-21 netball team recorded their first victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) National Championships when action continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

Contesting the A Division, Pacesetters edged Black Lightning 24-18. Penelope Adams led the scoring for the winners, converting 16 of her 29 attempts, while Ronita Baptiste chipped in with eight of her 14 attempts.

In a losing effort, Zhanira Periera picked up 14 of 22 attempts with Kizzy Hughes making good on four of 10 attempts.

There was victory for Pacesetters in the B Division as well, beating Defante Stingers 18-2. Karel Knight led the way for Stingers with 16 of 28 attempts while Jahida Payne sank two of her six attempts. Shaquarah Prince had both baskets for Stingers, hitting two of her five attempts.

Meanwhile, after losing back to back games, the National Under-21 Team stunned Eastsiders 31-21 also on Wednesday night. Peiera, who also turned out for the Under-21s, picked up 17 of 21 attempts while Joy Shaw had 13 of 17 and Payne sank one of five.

In a losing effort, former national player Amey Lake, picked up 17 of 27 attempts for Eastsiders. Tenecia Harris had two of two while Christina Lloyd sank two of three.