Winners Crowned As Legendary Drags Dubbed A Success

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Drag Racing Association’s (ABDRA) Legendary Drags event held last weekend has been dubbed a success by the body’s president, Jerry Roberts.

The two-day event, held at the association’s home, the North Sound Raceway located in North Sound, saw participation from 67 registered vehicles, eight of which were bikes.

Revealing there was a total of 80 registrants for the event, Roberts said it attracted a large number of racers and spectators over the two days.

“Definitely, the two days were well-supported [by] both racers and spectators, so I was surprised but not shocked, if that makes any sense. It shows we are not just sitting on our laurels, we’re trying to get the cars better, faster, safer, so I am pleased,” he said.

The coveted prize of the Outlaw Class was captured by St Kitts’ Sherlock Quelley in his Toyota Supra with a best time of 5.4 seconds over 1.8 miles. Clifford Parry of Nevis was second, also in a Toyota Supra.

The nine seconds call was captured by Shakeil Norris in his Honda Civic in a time of 9.1 miles over 1.4 miles with Foster Samuel claiming the 10 seconds class. The 11 seconds class went to Shane “EZP” Potter in his Toyota MR2, while Niko Antonio dominated the 12 seconds category in his Toyota Starlet. The 13 seconds class was won by Shequan Hewlett in his Honda Civic.

Prince Charles clocked 9.3 seconds over 1.4 miles to claim the Motorbike Bracket prize.

ABDRA secretary and racer, Amey Lake, explained that with only eight motorbikes competing, there could only be one class.

“Whereas with the cars you could say you have a 13 seconds or a 12 seconds, we don’t have enough bikes to do that, because you will end up with two bikes in a 13 seconds, a 12 seconds, or in a nine seconds, which means you automatically have a winner and a runner-up. So, there is no competition unless you’re going to let them run 10 different races,” she said.

According to organisers, the winners shared the prize monies which totalled EC $30,000, plus Italian Ducati watches from Locman in recognition of Ducati winning this year’s Moto GP championship.

A little over 1,500 spectators attended the event.