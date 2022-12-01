Police investigate sudden death of elderly man

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

Authorities are awaiting the result of an autopsy on a man who was found dead in St John’s yesterday.

By-standers looked on in shock when the Browne’s Avenue man, believed to be in his 60s, reportedly stopped breathing on the steps of a house near a bakery on Corn Alley.

Witnesses told Observer the man apparently took ill.

The Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene just before 11am and told Observer that they hadn’t detected any sign of life after examining the man.

While it remains unclear exactly what led to the man’s death, the police do not suspect foul play, according to police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas.

Medics attempted to revive a Browne’s Avenue man found dead on Corn Alley yesterday (Photos by Makeida Antonio)