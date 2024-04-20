Wings take flight over Young Warriors in Second Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

There were wins for CPSTA Wings Seaview Farm and JSC Progressors in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Second Division on Thursday.

Both Seaview Fam and JSC Progressors won by way of default as Earthquake and Soccer Academy were unable to field teams for their respective matches.

The only match played at Buckleys saw CPSTA Wings defeat the home side, Young Warriors, three to one as Khael Williams scored a brace in minutes 19 and 68, while teammate OJ Wilfred Greene scored in the 74th.

The lone goal scorer for the Warriors was Caric James in the 50th minute.