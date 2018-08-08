Windies’ Under-15 team to tour England

New Story

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – A West Indies Under-15 squad is headed to England for a two-week tour where they will play six 50-over matches and one 20/20 match.

The tour, which is being held for the fourth straight year, is part of an ongoing exchange between Cricket West Indies and the England Barmy Army’s Colts. This year, the Windies’ team has attracted support from Virgin Atlantic.

They will play the Colts as well as Ireland’s Under-15s during the tour.

The 14-man squad which was chosen following the Regional Under-15 championships held in March, will play a 20/20 warm-up match against the London Schools Cricket Association on Friday, before starting the official schedule on Sunday, August 12.

Dr Oba Gulston has been named as both manager and physiotherapist and he will be accompanied by head coach Richard Clarke and Steve Liburd, who is the assistant coach. The squad is scheduled to return to the region on August 20.

The squad reads: Hilroy Andrew – Antigua/Leeward Islands, Ackeem Auguste –St. Lucia/Windward Islands, Nimar Bolden –Barbados, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett –Nevis/Leeward Islands, Mavendra Dindyal –Guyana, Jordan Johnson –Jamaica, Johan Layne –Barbados, Jaden Leacock –Barbados, Tariq O’Neale –Barbados, Andrew Rambaran –Trinidad and Tobago, Yawani Regis – Dominica/Windward Islands, Che Simmons – Barbados, Sanjay Walker – Jamaica and Rashad Worrell – Barbados

The match tour schedule is: Sunday, August 12 –WINDIES Under 15 v Hertfordshire, Monday, August 13 –WINDIES Under 15 v Hampshire, Tuesday, August 14 –WINDIES Under 15 v South West England, Thursday, August 16 –WINDIES Under 15 v Ireland Under 15s, Friday, August 17 –WINDIES Under 15 v Barmy Army Colts, Sunday, August 19 –WINDIES Under 15 v London and East Region.