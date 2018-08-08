Hughes Wins Gold In 100 Metres At European Championships

New Story

Former top Anguillan sprinter, Zharnel Hughes, raced to victory in the 100 metres at the European Championships in a new championship record time of 9.95 seconds.

Hughes edged his British teammate, Reece Prescod, who finished in second place in 9.96 seconds, while Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey placed third.

The 23-year-old who switched allegiance from Anguilla to Great Britain in 2015, took advantage after pre-race favourite Jimmy Vicaut of France dropped out with an injury.

Vicaut had been the fastest qualifier in the semi-finals with a then-championship record of 9.97.

Hughes was also part of the British quartet that won the 4x100m relay gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.

“I am happy and the job is done,” Hughes told the BBC. “I felt a bit of cramp so I don’t think I could have gone any faster, but I’m just happy.

“Reece is a fast finisher, so I had to stay relaxed as he would challenge me. I am happy we came out victorious,” he added.