Hughes Wins Gold In 100 Metres At European Championships

August 8, 2018 (CMC) The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Zharnel Hughes sports the Union Jack after capturing gold in the 100 metres at the European Championships (Photo courtesy CANA)

Former top Anguillan sprinter, Zharnel Hughes, raced to victory in the 100 metres at the European Championships in a new championship record time of 9.95 seconds.

Hughes edged his British teammate, Reece Prescod, who finished in second place in 9.96 seconds, while Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey placed third.

The 23-year-old who switched allegiance from Anguilla to Great Britain in 2015, took advantage after pre-race favourite Jimmy Vicaut of France dropped out with an injury.

Vicaut had been the fastest qualifier in the semi-finals with a then-championship record of 9.97.

Hughes was also part of the British quartet that won the 4x100m relay gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.

“I am happy and the job is done,” Hughes told the BBC. “I felt a bit of cramp so I don’t think I could have gone any faster, but I’m just happy.

“Reece is a fast finisher, so I had to stay relaxed as he would challenge me. I am happy we came out victorious,” he added. 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.