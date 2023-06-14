Willikies Man Charged with Murder

- Advertisement -

The police have arrested and charged Dexter Scotland of Willikies in connection with the alleged murder of Jahfari Isaac, also of Willikies.

Isaac died at the hospital on Tuesday 13 June, following a shooting incident at Willikies on June 4.

The Police Administration is commending the general public for the assistance provided to the police during the investigation, and is also encouraging greater support and partnership with the police.

The administration is also commending the hard work of the investigators involved in the case.

The accused is expected to make his first appearance before the court sometime on Thursday.