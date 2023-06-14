MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon asks Speaker of the House to reconsider rejection of resignation.

- Advertisement -

St Mary’s South MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon has submitted an official letter to the Speaker of the House asking that he reconsider his refusal to accept his resignation.

The former guidance counsellor hand-delivered the letter to Sir Gerald Watt’s office moments ago.

In it, Simon says he has been advised that his original letter of resignation as an MP – addressed to the Speaker – was in order and took effect upon receipt by Sir Gerald.

He says he believes that the section of the constitution Sir Gerald cited in claiming the proper procedure was not followed does not apply.

Simon goes on to suggest that the Speaker is erroneously imposing a political requirement that he withdraw his allegiance from the United Progressive Party in order to officially quit the role.

He adds, “I am advised that I have acted lawfully and fulfilled the requirements.”

The 43-year-old from Bolans became a first-time MP after January’s general election in which he defeated the ABLP’s Samantha Marshall by almost 200 votes.

But his position has been steeped in controversy with the ruling Labour Party claiming he was ineligible for office as he was still a civil servant at the time of his official nomination, despite the fact he quit the job a fortnight before the election.

Simon announced last week that he was resigning as an MP in a bid to avoid a lengthy legal battle that he said was unfair to his constituents.

By law, a by-election must be held within 120 days of an MP departing their post. Simon has already declared his intention to run for the seat again – and expressed confidence he will once again be successful in winning the vote.