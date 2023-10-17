‘Why was he killed’? Family distraught over murder of All Saints man

The family of Lloyd Lewis, the country’s latest homicide victim, yesterday described him as a quiet person who was close to his family, and told Observer they were shaken to learn that someone had killed him.

Lewis, 39, was found dead at his home in Bottom Village, All Saints, on Saturday morning with a gunshot wound and several chopping wounds.

And while he becomes the country’s eighth homicide victim of the year, his brother Ted Lewis said he wasn’t an individual that would be involved in fights or who was facing threats to his life.

Lloyd Lewis (Social media photos)

“He was like our heartbeat. That is her special child and to see what happened to him and the manner that it happened, it was really hard for mommy, but everyone is pulling together, so we can go through this hard time,” he said.

“[He was a] quiet person, he would go to the parties and fetes, but in terms of fighting, he was not that guy.”

Lloyd Lewis was the father of several children and had five brothers and a sister, all of whom he was said to be close to.

“If it is one thing, he is very close to mommy and he is close to all his brothers and his sister and would have said something to one of us if somebody is trying to get at him, he is in an argument and somebody wants to fight him,” Ted Lewis explained.

He added that the last person to see his brother alive was a co-worker who was giving him a ride home from work.

The only question that the family said they have for his attacker is ‘why?’

Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 7.45am on Saturday when they received a report of a man found unresponsive at his home. Investigations are underway and anyone with information is asked to call All Saints Police Station at 460-1000, CID at 462-3913, or CrimeStoppers at 800-Tips (8477).