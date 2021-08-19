What we know about the recent covid cases

Covid19 cases have been increasing over the past weeks, with health officials confirming this week that all four variants have been identified within the state.

Here is a breakdown of these cases provided by the Cabinet who met with the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Terri-Ann Joseph on Wednesday.

119 active cases, 56 male and 63 female;

7 of the cases range from ages 1 to 11 years; 4 of the cases range from 12 to 17

years; 108 cases range from 18 years to 87 years;

11 cases are imported, 82 are residents/locals, 26 are indeterminate;

61 cases are of persons un-vaccinated, 9 are partially vaccinated, 25 are fully

vaccinated; 9 are too young to be vaccinated; 15 others cannot be determined.

In an effort to reduce those cases, the Cabinet has decided to revise some health policies.

In addition to intensifying contact-tracing, all meetings and gatherings will be limited to 10 persons, except for churches, the public market and restaurants.

“Those who do not have to go out are encouraged to stay at home. Everyone is encouraged to go to work and to stop any chain of infection at work by obeying the protocols which require the wearing of face masks indoors, sanitizing hands frequently, and not gathering in clusters.”

All beaches are to remain closed on August 26, the National Holiday declared for the burial of Sir Lester Bird, from 5am to 7pm on that Thursday.

“Exceptions to the “gathering limitations” are made for the State Funeral of August 26, except that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed entry to the Stadium and the Public Cemetery; all protocols established will be then engaged — the three to six feet social distancing rule, the proper wearing of face masks, and the sanitizing of hands with frequency.”

The Cabinet also announced that targeted vaccination is to be increased, such that those who work in places that engage the public or visiting tourists, may ask the Ministry of Health to send a mobile unit to their place of employment such that vaccination is made more convenient.

The object is to vaccinate sufficient to reach herd immunity.