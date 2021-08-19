27.1 C
St John's
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
Police who responded to protest test positive for covid
Headline

Police who responded to protest test positive for covid

0
15
Riot police enter St John's in an attempt to disperse protestors on Sunday

Residents who were involved in a demonstration on Sunday August, 8 are being asked to get tested for the coronavirus.

The request was made my Cabinet after they reported that several police officers who were present on Market Street that Sunday afternoon tested positive for covid-19.

“Those who took part in the gathering, even as spectators, are encouraged to have themselves tested for Covid-19, so that they may not spread the disease to their loved-ones, their co-workers, and the folks they might encounter on buses, in shops, and other public and private spaces. Young children are among the vulnerable”, the Cabinet notes read.

Close to 100 people participated in the demonstration against what they consider to be mandatory vaccination and their right to choose without being marginalised in this pandemic.

