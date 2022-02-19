West Indies surrender T20 series to India

West Indies crashed to a nail-biting loss to India in the second T20 International on Friday, surrendering the three-match series to the home team.

Chasing 186 for victory and needing 17 runs off the last three balls, Rovman Powell slammed a huge six to reduce the deficit to 11 from two deliveries. Powell could however only manage a single off the penultimate ball.

Powell ended with 68 from 36 deliveries which included four fours and five sixes. Nicholas Pooran contributed with 62 from 41 balls. He hit five fours and three sixes in the process.

Earlier, India was led by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant who both made 52. Pant batted not out from 28 deliveries with seven fours and done six while Kohli used 41 balls, hitting seven fours and one six also. Venkatesh Iyer contributed with 33 from 33 balls.

Bowling for the West Indies, Roston Chase bagged three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. The final fixture is slated for February 20 also in Kolkata.