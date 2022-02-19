Alleged crooked cops to learn their fate next month

By Latrishka Thomas

The fate of two police officers charged with corruption lies in the hands of one judge who will deliver her verdict in the criminal matter on March 4.

The trial against Corporal Marcus Isadore and Constable Peter Lugay came to an end on Thursday with closing arguments from the defence and prosecution.

It has been alleged that Corporal Marcus Isadore and Constable Peter Lugay held a man at gunpoint and took illegal drugs from him for their personal gain almost five years ago.

Isadore, who was 43 years old at the time, and Lugay, who was 23, are said to have committed the act while using their police-issued weapons.

The cops allegedly confiscated about 29 pounds of cannabis from the complainant in April 2017, and another eight pounds in February 2017, which reportedly have not been accounted for and were never turned over as evidence.

The two men have been on trial for a few weeks before Justice Ann-Marie Smith where many witnesses gave their account of the incident.

Lawyer Andrew O’Kola represents Lugay, while Lawrence Daniels is Isadore’s attorney.

If the men are convicted of the corruption, they could face a maximum of five years’ imprisonment or be fined up to $100,000.