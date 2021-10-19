West Indies slump to seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan in World Cup warm-up match

Babar Azam’s half-century for Pakistan helped condemn West Indies to a seven-wicket loss in their first warm-up match in Dubai on Monday.

Azam and Fakhar Zaman who scored a quick-fire 46 not out broke the back of Pakistan’s chase of the 130-7 set by the West Indies.

Requiring to score at a rate of 6.5 an over, Babar and Mohammed Rizwan put on 36 in the Powerplay for the loss of Rizwan’s wicket for 13. He was bowled by Ravi Rampaul, whose three overs went for only 19.

However, Babar and Zaman put on 58 for the second wicket to take Pakistan to within 36 runs of the target.

There was a brief glimmer of hope for the West Indies when Hayden Walsh broke the partnership when he got the Pakistan captain out stumped for an even 50 from 41 balls and with his next delivery had Mohammed Hafeez caught for 0 first ball.

However, any hopes of a rally from the West Indies were dashed when Zaman and Shoaib Malik (14) took Pakistan to 131-3 midway through the 16th over when Zaman smashed Walsh for 6.

Walsh finished with 2-41 while Rampaul took 1-19 from three overs.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat and struggled to 30-2 in the Powerplay as openers Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher struggled against the Pakistani bowling attack.

Fletcher was first to go with the score at 12. He was bowled by Hasan Ali for two by the sixth ball he faced. Simmons and Roston Chase took the score to 30 when the former lost his wicket on the last ball of the Powerplay for 18.

Chase didn’t last much longer as he was out for nine in the 11th over and Gayle, having looked out of sorts scoring 20 from 30 balls was bowled by Haris Rauf in the 14th over to leave the West Indies in danger of not making 100 runs at 63-4.

However, Shimron Hetmyer, 28 from 24 balls, Nicholas Pooran, who scored a run-a-ball 13 and Kieron Pollard, who hit five fours in the final over for his 10-ball 23, took the West Indies to 130-7, a score that proved woefully inadequate.

Shaheen Afridi (2-41) and Hasan Ali (2-21) troubled the Caribbean men. They got support from Rauf who took 2-32. (www.sportsmax.tv)