West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph and Kraigg Brathwaite selected for ICC Test and ODI Teams of the Year

West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph were selected to the ICC Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams of the year, respectively, for 2022.

Brathwaite was selected after a prolific season which saw him make 687 runs at an average of 62.4.

In seven matches in 2022, Brathwaite scored two hundreds and five fifties including a top-score of 160 against England in Barbados in March.

Joseph was named to the ODI team after taking 27 wickets in 17 matches, the most among fast bowlers, at an average of 25.7 in 2022.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year: Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Usman Khawaja (Australia), Marnus Labuschangne (Australia), Joe Root (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Ben Stokes (Captain, England), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper, India), Pat Cummins (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), James Anderson (England).

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year: Travis Head (Australia), Shubman Gill (India), Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper, New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand). (www.sportsmax.tv)