Soccer Legend, Pele, passes away at age 82

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to the world as Pelé, has died following a long battle with cancer, his agent Joe Fraga and his family confirmed on Thursday.

Pele had been hospitalised since November with multiple ailments. On Thursday, his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote a tribute to her father on Instagram: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.

Since 2021, he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer discovered during a routine medical exam.

Pele, seen by many as the most talented footballer to ever play the game, led Brazil to a trio of World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He remains Brazil’s leading goal scorer, with 77 goals in 92 games.

Officially, he scored 757 goals in 831 games throughout his 20-year career although club Santos claims his tally was closer to one thousand.